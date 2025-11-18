Kuwait installs smart cameras in malls to arrest wanted outlaws in real time

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has begun installing advanced smart camera systems in shopping malls and commercial complexes as part of its efforts to enhance public safety and strengthen law enforcement measures.

The initiative is designed to help security authorities identify wanted individuals in real time.

The smart cameras are connected to a comprehensive database, enabling security teams to quickly recognize suspects and take immediate action when necessary.

According to a security source, the high-tech cameras are being placed in key locations that function similarly to security checkpoints within selected residential and commercial complexes.

With access to detailed records of individuals wanted in various cases, the cameras act as a continuous monitoring system, ensuring rapid response to potential threats.

The deployment marks a significant step forward in Kuwait’s strategy to reinforce law and order across the country, reflecting an ongoing commitment to modernizing public security infrastructure.

Over 34,000 expats deported from Kuwait this year

The Ministry of Interior has deported a total of approximately 34,143 expatriates, both male and female, from Kuwait between January 1 and November 10, 2025, for violating the country’s laws and regulations.

The deportations encompass individuals who breached residency requirements, as well as those involved in criminal or behavioral offenses.

Security sources asserted that these measures form part of the Ministry’s ongoing and intensive efforts to maintain law and order, protect public safety, and ensure administrative compliance across the country.