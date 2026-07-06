The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Kuwait has intensified its market inspection campaign across the country, issued 35 violation notices, and closed a grocery store during a series of inspections aimed at enforcing commercial regulations and protecting consumers.

In Al Farwaniya, during field inspections at several commercial establishments, 25 violation notices were issued.

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Officials said they found expired cosmetic products being sold and used, goods of unknown origin, and items whose sale is prohibited under Kuwaiti law.

Authorities also issued five violation notices against businesses operating without valid licenses or for carrying out activities beyond the scope of their authorized commercial licenses.

During the inspections, inspectors discovered a grocery store selling state-subsidized food products in breach of Kuwait’s regulations governing subsidized goods. The store was ordered to close immediately in line with the law.

Meanwhile, inspection teams in Ahmadi Governorate conducted similar enforcement campaigns, issuing 10 additional violation notices against commercial establishments for various breaches of trade regulations.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait said the inspection drives are part of its continued efforts to strengthen market oversight, combat commercial fraud, and ensure businesses comply with laws designed to safeguard consumers and maintain fair trade practices across Kuwait