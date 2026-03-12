Kuwait International Airport targeted by multiple drones; no casualties reported

Kuwait International Airport was targeted Thursday morning by multiple unmanned aerial vehicles, causing only property damage with no reported casualties, according to Kuwait’s General Civil Aviation Authority.

The authority’s spokesperson, Abdullah al-Rajhi, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the incident was managed according to the emergency response plan in place since the start of the crisis, in full coordination with relevant authorities in the country.

“The General Civil Aviation Authority has been targeted this morning by several unmanned aircraft. This attack resulted in material damages only, with no human casualties recorded,” Rajhi stated.

He emphasized the civil aviation authority’s ongoing commitment to taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of civil aviation in Kuwait.

The attack on the airport comes amid weeks of increasing regional military activity since Israel and the U.S. launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iran has responded with retaliatory drone and missile strikes on various locations across the Middle East, including military bases and critical infrastructure in Gulf nations.

Kuwait has frequently been targeted by Iranian attacks, with its airport and energy facilities among the key infrastructure hit during the ongoing conflicts.

The escalation starting Feb. 28 has resulted in approximately 1,300 casualties, according to reports.