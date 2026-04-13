Kuwait issues major amendments to citizenship law

Kuwait has introduced major amendments to its nationality law, in what officials describe as one of the most comprehensive updates to the legal framework governing citizenship in decades.

The amendments, issued under Decree-Law No. (52) of 2026 and published in the official gazette “Kuwait Alyoum” and revises key provisions of Amiri Decree No. 15 of 1959.

Authorities say the reforms are designed to strengthen national identity, tighten eligibility for citizenship, and ensure that decisions on nationality remain firmly under state control.

Here is a detailed, point-by-point breakdown of the new law:

Key Definitions and Eligibility:

Under the updated law, clearer definitions have been introduced for who qualifies as Kuwaiti by origin, particularly in cases of citizenship by descent.

Naturalization Rules:

Naturalisation rules have also been revised, including new conditions affecting foreign spouses and the children of naturalised citizens.

Special Cases Involving Kuwaiti Mothers:

The law addresses special situations involving Kuwaiti mothers. Children born to Kuwaiti women may, under certain conditions, be treated as citizens temporarily until they reach adulthood.

Loss and Withdrawal of Nationality:

Marriage to a foreign national and voluntary acquisition of another citizenship are among the factors that can affect a person’s status.

A newly introduced provision requires individuals who obtain foreign citizenship to formally renounce their Kuwaiti nationality.

Restoration of Nationality

Kuwaiti women who lost citizenship due to marriage to a foreigner may regain it:

Grounds for Withdrawing Citizenship:

Citizenship may be withdrawn (especially for naturalized individuals) in cases such as:

Fraud, forgery, or false information.

Criminal convictions involving dishonesty or threats to state security.

Dismissal from government roles due to integrity issues.

Threats to national interest or links to foreign political entities.

Manipulating nationality records or falsely adding dependents.

Revocation of Citizenship:

Nationality may be revoked if a person:

Joins a foreign military without permission.

Works for a hostile foreign state.

Joins organizations undermining Kuwait’s system.

Commits acts affecting loyalty to the country.

Use of Scientific Verification:

Authorities may use:

These tools apply to nationality verification, withdrawal, or disputes.

Penalties for False Information:

Providing false nationality data can lead to:

Sovereignty and Legal Authority:

All nationality decisions are classified as acts of sovereignty:

The Public Prosecution is responsible for handling nationality-related crimes.

Administrative and Legal Changes:

Several older legal articles have been:

Terminology changes:

Previous amendment laws from 1994 and 1995 have been ammended.

Implementation:

It comes into force immediately upon publication in the official gazette.