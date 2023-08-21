Kuwait introduces new fine rules for all expats

Kuwait has introduced a new law aimed at all expats looking to exit the country for any reason, according to country’s interior ministry.

According to Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, every expat departing the country will now be required to settle all traffic fines and violations registered against them before they can depart.

The new travel rules will be effective immediately and called on expats to comply with the legal provisions.

Travel-fine rules

Several user-friendly methods for paying off fines have been implemented, including:

The Sahel mobile app

Ministry of Interior web portal

Traffic collection offices at Kuwait International Airport and sea ports

General traffic departments

The Ministry highlighted that fines must be paid in full regardless of the reason for leaving the country.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it said: “The Ministry of Interior announces that it will take the necessary measures to collect the outstanding debts due to the ministry of interior based on the decree number (17/1959) for expatriates residence law and decree number (67/1976) regarding traffic.

يتوجب سداد المخالفات المرور المسجلة على كل أجنبي يرغب بمغادرة البلاد أياً كان سبب المغادرة ابتداءً من يوم السبت الموافق 2023/8/19 الإعلام الأمني:

دفع المخالفات المرورية المسجلة على الأجانب قبل مغادرة البلاد عن طريق البوابة الإلكترونية أو مراجعة أحد الأقسام التابعة للإدارة العامة… pic.twitter.com/bDdJfdbZHb — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) August 18, 2023

“It is a must for every foreigner that wants to leave the country, whatever the reason, for leaving is to pay the traffic violations registered under his name in the systems of the Ministry of Interior.

“This can be done through the Sahel application or by the electronic portal of the Ministry of Interior or one of the departments of the General Traffic Department in the Governates in addition to the traffic collection offices at the land and sea ports and Kuwait International Airport.”

The Ministry of Interior said it would not hesitate to enforce the rules in order to maintain security and public order.