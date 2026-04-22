KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has launched an urgent investigation into a gathering of workers reported outside its headquarters, citing possible labour violations and indications of human trafficking.

In an official statement, the PAM said it responded swiftly after receiving reports of the gathering, activating its emergency team responsible for handling large-scale labour disputes and work stoppages.

Authorities coordinated with relevant government agencies to manage the situation and ensure the safety and welfare of those involved.

They were provided with care and support while authorities began interviewing them to establish the circumstances behind the incident.

Preliminary findings revealed multiple labor law violations, along with serious indicators of potential criminal activity.

PAM noted suspicions of labor exploitation in the delivery sector, as well as broader concerns pointing to possible human trafficking or forced labor.

In light of these findings, the case has been formally referred to the Criminal Investigation Department to determine whether criminal offences have been committed and to pursue legal action where appropriate.

PAM said investigations are ongoing and affirmed its commitment to working closely with relevant authorities to monitor developments. The authority reiterated its pledge to protect workers’ rights, enforce labor regulations, and take firm action against violators.

Officials added that such measures form part of a wider effort to combat exploitation and ensure all workers in Kuwait are treated in line with national laws and international standards.