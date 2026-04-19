Kuwait Investigation Widens in Egyptian ‘Pocahontas’ Case

KUWAIT CITY: A high-profile case involving an Egyptian social media figure widely known as “Pocahontas” has taken a dramatic turn, with investigators uncovering a widening network of alleged criminal activity.

Authorities said fresh findings from the Criminal Investigation Department have revealed new evidence and confessions linking the influencer, her mother, and several associates to serious charges, including money laundering, unexplained increase of assets, and human trafficking.

The developments come after the earlier arrest of Egyptian influencers on charges related to violating public decency, but officials now say the case has expanded far beyond its initial scope.

Investigators described the probe as “thorough and ongoing,” noting that additional suspects may be involved as authorities work to dismantle what appears to be an organized network.

Legal proceedings are continuing, with officials emphasizing that all necessary measures will be taken once investigations are complete.

“No one is above the law,” authorities said, underscoring a broader crackdown on financial and organized crime.1.7sFast