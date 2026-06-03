Kuwait says Iran drone attack forces closure of airport

KUWAIT CITY: Iran carried out a drone strike on a passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, wounding several people and forcing air traffic to be suspended, Kuwaiti officials said on Wednesday.

Ministry of defence spokesman Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan described the attack as “criminal Iranian aggression which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries.”

Al-Atwan, in a social media post, did not say how many people were hurt but said those wounded had received medical care.

Kuwait’s state news agency said civil aviation authorities had suspended traffic and transferred arriving flights to alternative airports after “Terminal One came under Iranian attacks causing casualties and damage”.

The oil-rich Gulf nation, a US ally, has been on the receiving end of Iranian attacks since the United States and Israel attacked Iran and killed its senior leadership in late February.

Tehran has accused Kuwait of allowing US forces to launch strikes from its soil.