Kuwait issues alert for citizens and expats

The Ministry of Justice and the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) in Kuwait have urged citizens and expatriates to activate their approved digital signatures to access a growing range of government and banking services securely.

In a joint statement, the two authorities said the initiative is part of ongoing cooperation between government entities to simplify procedures and improve digital services for individuals.

The digital signature allows users to sign documents and approve transactions electronically using their devices, removing the need for paper documents or in-person visits. Officials said the service has full legal validity under Kuwait’s applicable laws and regulations.

Authorities said the digital signature will support several upcoming Ministry of Justice services, including online notarization and the digital issuance and cancellation of powers of attorney.

It will also enable users to complete a range of other transactions remotely, such as setting up companies and institutions, processing commercial licenses through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and carrying out selected banking transactions and contractual agreements.

Kuwaitis can activate their digital signature through the “My Kuwait ID” application or self-service machines, while expats can complete activation through designated self-service devices available at several locations across Kuwait

The Ministry of Justice and PACI encouraged everyone to activate the digital signature in advance to benefit from current and future digital government and banking services with greater convenience and security.