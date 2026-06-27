Kuwait issues new guidelines for passengers travelling to India

Kuwait has issued new guidelines for its citizens travelling to India, as India has tightened health screening measures at airports amid global concern over the Ebola disease outbreak.

Under the new guideline issued by the authorities in Kuwait, passengers travelling from Kuwait to India will now be required to complete an upgraded Air Suvidha 2.0 Self Declaration Form (SDF) before their arrival.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) have introduced the enhanced digital health declaration system to strengthen monitoring at India’s international airports and speed up passenger clearance.

Under the new rule, passengers travelling from Kuwait to India have to submit the online Self Declaration Form up to 24 hours before arriving in India, preferably during web check-in before boarding their flight.

Travelers will be required to show the downloaded form at the International Travel Health Desk or Immigration counter upon arrival.

The upgraded portal collects details, including passengers’ 21-day travel history, any potential exposure to infectious disease, and related symptoms.

The information will be shared in real time with airport health officials, the Bureau of Immigration, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), and state surveillance authorities to help identify and refer travelers who may require medical attention.

The move follows the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.

International travelers can access the Air Suvidha portal at https://airsuvidhacivilaviation.gov.in