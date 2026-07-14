Kuwait issues new rules for e-delivery platforms

Kuwait has introduced new regulations governing electronic delivery platforms, requiring companies operating food and product delivery applications to comply with updated licensing, contract, and competition rules by 1 September 2026.

The regulations were published on Sunday in the country’s official gazette, “Kuwait Al-Yourn, through Ministerial Decision No. 109/2026, issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Osama Boodai.

The new framework sets out rules for intermediary electronic platforms that display, process, and deliver consumer orders, with the government saying the measures are intended to regulate electronic platform activities and adjust the status of existing companies and contracts.

Under the decision, all licensed companies operating an intermediary electronic platform must amend their business activity classification to “Management of Delivery Services via Electronic Platforms” under international classification No. 532013 по later than September 1, 2026.

Every contract concluded between the service provider and the customer from the date of issuance of this decision shall be subject to the provisions of the regulations attached to this decision.

For existing contracts concluded before the date of this decision, the parties must amend and align their contracts with the provisions of the attached regulations before September 1, 2026.

Existing contracts in which the agreed commission does not exceed the maximum limit stipulated in Article 7 of the attached regulations shall be exempt from the preceding requirement and shall continue to have full legal effect according to their contractual terms until the date of expiry.

The decision states that all new contracts signed after the regulations came into force must comply with the updated framework.

Licensed service providers will also be required to follow competition guidelines approved by Kuwait’s Competition Protection Authority under Decision No. 1/2026.

The guidelines form part of the new regulations and cover competition standards and prohibited business practices, while companies must also observe limits on commissions and delivery charges.

Any person who violates the provisions of the articles contained in this decision shall be subject to the penalties and procedures stipulated in Article 15 of the regulations attached to this decision.

Ministerial Decision No. 10/2026 concerning the issuance of regulations governing restaurant and ready-made food delivery orders is hereby repealed.

Any decision or provision that conflicts with the provisions of this decision and its attached regulations shall also be repealed

The competent authorities, each within their respective jurisdictions, shall implement this decision, which shall be published in the official gazette and shall enter into force from the date of its issuance.