Kuwait warns against sharing war-related and Sectarian Content Online

KUWAIT: Authorities in Kuwait have issued a warning against the online circulation of sensitive content, cautioning that violations could result in legal consequences.

In a statement, the Cybercrime Department of Kuwait said that citizens and expatriates must refrain from publishing or sharing material related to ongoing wars, military operations or missile activity on digital platforms.

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The department also warned against distributing any videos or images that could incite sectarian tensions or provoke social discord, stressing that such content poses risks to national unity.

Officials emphasized that these actions are considered direct violations of Kuwaiti law and may result in legal accountability for those involved.

Residents in Kuwait have been urged to remain neutral online and avoid engaging with provocative material, with authorities highlighting the importance of protecting national security and preserving social stability.

Residents were also encouraged to report violations or seek clarification through official communication channels provided by the Ministry of Interior.