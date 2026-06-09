Kuwait labour rules turn into warning for companies

The Public Authority for Manpower in Kuwait has assigned an inspection team to monitor compliance with the ban on working in open areas during midday hours, as part of efforts to protect laborers from extreme summer temperatures.

The Manpower authority of Kuwait has urged the public to report violations related to outdoor work during restricted hours by contacting the inspection team at 24936192, stressing that community cooperation plays an important role in ensuring effective enforcement.

In an awareness message to employers, the authority cautioned that breaches of the midday work ban carry penalties under Law No. 6 of 2010.

These penalties may include suspension of the employer’s file until the violation is rectified, in addition to other legal measures.

Officials said the regulation is part of wider occupational safety initiatives aimed at safeguarding workers from the dangers posed by prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

The authority reiterated its commitment to strict enforcement and continuous field inspections to ensure compliance across all work sites.