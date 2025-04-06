Kuwait launches automated system to verify academic qualifications

DUBAI: Kuwait has introduced an automated verification system for academic qualifications for expatriates, GCC nationals, and bidoon workers applying for work permits.



The initiative, led by the Public Authority for Manpower, aims to prevent the submission of fraudulent academic certificates and maintain the integrity of the country’s labor market.

According to a circular issued by Marzouq Al Otaibi, Acting Director General of the Authority, the automated verification system will ensure that academic credentials align with corresponding professions before work permits are granted.

This automated verification system will assess three key factors: the academic degree, the field of specialization, and the accreditation status of the qualification based on Ministry of Higher Education standards.

This move follows the discovery of fraudulent academic documents submitted by applicants and is part of Kuwait’s broader efforts to regulate its labor market.

The verification process will be conducted through the Ashal portal and Sahel Business app, streamlining the approval process for work permits.

The announcement came days after Kuwait introduced a new platform for expatriates residing in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to easily apply for an eVisa for Kuwait through the country’s new and improved online visa platform.

The revamped platform (kuwaitvisa.moi.gov.kw) allows visitors to complete visa applications more efficiently and with fewer delays.