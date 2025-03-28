Gulf visa issues may impact Pakistan’s workers’ remittances: FPCCI

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has raised serious concerns about workers’ remittances due to the challenges faced by Pakistani workers in obtaining Gulf visas, ARY News reported on Friday.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon warned that these ongoing Gulf visa issues could result in a 20 to 25 percent decline in workers’ remittances this year.

Despite previous assurances that workers would benefit from FPCCI-supported letters, recent developments indicate that nearly 50 percent of visa applications are being rejected.

The growing Gulf visa issues are not just a bureaucratic hurdle, they pose a significant threat to the nation’s financial stability.

Over the past eight months, Pakistan has recorded exports of approximately US$22 billion against imports of around US$37 billion, with workers’ remittances playing a crucial role in offsetting this imbalance.

During a press briefing in Karachi, FPCCI officials called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take immediate action to address these visa obstacles.

They emphasised that unless concrete measures are implemented, the ongoing Gulf visa issues may further depreciate remittance inflows, thereby exacerbating the country’s economic vulnerabilities and creating additional strain on an already delicate balance sheet.

Industry leaders stressed that resolving the Gulf visa issues is essential, not only to protect the welfare of Pakistani workers abroad but also to safeguard the overall economic equilibrium.

They urged the government to act swiftly and decisively, warning that a deepening decline in remittance inflows could adversely affect domestic industries and undermine efforts to correct the persistent trade gap.

Read more: Pakistan offers visa-free entry to travelers from Gulf countries

Earlier last year, in a landmark decision aimed at boosting tourism and encouraging foreign investment, the government of Pakistan introduced a visa-free entry policy for travelers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

As per the new regulation, citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were permitted to enter Pakistan without obtaining a visa, allowing them to stay for up to 90 days.

Immigration authorities at all airports nationwide had been instructed to ensure the seamless implementation of this policy in this regard.