Pakistan offers visa-free entry to travelers from Gulf countries

In a significant move to promote tourism and attract foreign investment, Pakistan government has granted visa-free entry to travelers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

According to the new policy, citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will now be able to enter Pakistan without a visa. This visa-free entry allows them to stay in the country for up to 90 days.

The directive has been issued to immigration authorities at all airports across the country, ensuring the smooth implementation of the policy.

Additionally, instructions have been given to grant entry under a visa grant notice to travelers from 120 other countries.

On July 8, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said the government had introduced significant visa reforms to facilitate foreign investors, business community, and tourists.

He said the step would help promoting tourism, boost foreign investment and increase trade activities in the country.

The businessmen, investors, and tourists of 126 countries would be issued visas within 24 hours through an online system, he said. Additionally, he said traders and tourists from these countries would be exempted from visa fees.

The visa policy reforms would make Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign individuals in terms of business and tourism.