Kuwait sets deadline to update academic records

The Ministry of Education of Kuwait has launched a new digital platform, titled “My Academic Certificate,” to update academic qualification records for employees across the education sector and other government entities without the need to visit administrative offices in person.

The initiative is being carried out in coordination with the Certificates Examination Committee of Kuwait.

Employees have been notified through the government’s Sahel application as part of efforts to enhance data accuracy and streamline administrative procedures.

The service will be available for one month, from April 14 to May 14, 2026.

Two-Step Process

According to the Ministry of Education of Kuwait, the platform offers two main options for users:

First-time users are required to enter their academic details, upload supporting documents, and confirm the accuracy.

Existing users may review previously submitted records and confirm accuracy, or re-upload documents if needed.

The ministry suggested that all teaching staff, administrative employees, and personnel in the educational field in Kuwait update their academic data through the online platform.

Authorities say the move forms part of Kuwait’s broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at simplifying procedures, improving efficiency, and ensuring accurate employee records across government institutions.

The ministry has also warned that failure to update information within the deadline could lead to delays in administrative procedures or affect job-related benefits linked to qualifications.