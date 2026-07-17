Kuwait launches massive food safety drive

The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN), in Kuwait, in coordination with numerous government agencies, has carried out an intensive 48-hour food safety inspection campaign in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, recording 315 violations and disposing of food believed unfit for human consumption.

The crackdown was part of a wider security campaign in the area and involved 102 food inspectors, who conducted wide-ranging checks at food establishments to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.

Read Also: Kuwait in the grip of scorching heat as mercury reaches 50°C

During the operation, food inspectors identified several violations of food safety requirements, confiscated and destroyed quantities of food products found to be unfit for human consumption, preventing them from reaching consumers in Kuwait.

PAFN in Kuwait said the campaign reflects its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that food sold in the local market meets approved safety standards. Public Safety.

The authority added that inspection campaigns will continue across all six governorates in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to monitor food establishments, identify violators and enforce food safety regulations.

PAFN reaffirmed that it will continue to apply the law inflexibly and without leniency against those found violating food safety requirements, stressing that protecting consumers and maintaining the highest standards of food safety remain among its top priorities.