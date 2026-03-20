Kuwait launches national emergency alert system

Kuwait has announced the pilot launch of a National Emergency Alert System using cellular broadcasting technology, designed to deliver urgent warnings directly to mobile phones, as authorities seek to strengthen public safety measures amid heightened regional tensions.

The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has said the system, launched in coordination with the General Directorate of Civil Defense and the Public Authority for Communications and Information Technology, uses cellular broadcasting technology to send alerts quickly and reliably to users across the country.

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During a media briefing, Lieutenant Colonel Yousef Al-Otaibi said the system is designed to deliver immediate, secure, and reliable alerts to mobile users during emergencies, enhancing preparedness and public safety amid ongoing regional tensions involving Iran.

The system includes four alert levels: national warning alerts with a high emergency tone, emergency alerts with a text tone, general alerts delivered silently, and periodic test messages. Users can manage settings on their devices, though the highest-level alerts cannot be disabled.

Authorities confirmed the system is currently supported on Android and Huawei devices, with Apple compatibility expected to be introduced in the near future.