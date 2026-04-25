Kuwait makes important announcement about airport

Kuwait says it will begin a phased reopening of its airspace after weeks of disruption caused by regional tensions and reported damage to airport infrastructure.

The Director General of Civil Aviation of Kuwait, Sheikh Engineer Hamoud Mubarak Hamoud Al-Sabah, announced the reopening of airspace at Kuwait International Airport starting today, Thursday, following a “temporary and precautionary” suspension of air traffic since February 28.

In a statement, he said the decision had been taken in coordination with international authorities to ensure to ensure the resumption of operations under “the highest safety and security standards”.

He added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has completed its assessment of damage to certain airport facilities. Technical teams have already begun maintenance and repair work on operational equipment and infrastructure to ensure full readiness.

Officials say an initial phase of operations will begin on Sunday, 26 April, with limited flights operating from passenger terminals T4 and T5 to selected destinations. Authorities will assess each stage before expanding services more widely.

Sheikh Hamoud praised praised the efforts of Civil Aviation staff and all government agencies working at Kuwait International Airport for their high efficiency in managing this exceptional phase and accelerating the restoration of operational readiness.

He also thanked staff and government agencies involved in managing the disruption, and acknowledged support from regional partners. In particular, he praised Saudi Arabia for facilitating Kuwaiti airline operations through its airports, and highlighted coordination among Gulf Cooperation Council countries to maintain regional air traffic during the crisis.

Sheikh Hamoud also acknowledged the backing of the political leadership, noting that it played a key role in overcoming the repercussions of the crisis and expediting the recovery and resumption of airport operations.