Kuwait makes important announcement on expat visa transfer

Kuwait has announced a temporary policy allowing certain expatriate workers to transfer visas between employers.

The decision stems from a commitment to continuously regulate the labor market and adopt practical solutions that take into account the interests of all parties and align with current regional circumstances.

The decision No. 2/2026, issued by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, chairman of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), will come into effect at the start of May 2026 and run until the end of June 2026.

The decision allows the transfer of visas for expatriate workers employed in specific sectors in Kuwait, namely small and medium enterprises, industry, agriculture, livestock, and fishing, subject to defined regulations and for a temporary period.

Director General of PAM of Kuwait, Eng. Rabab Al- Osaimi has said that the initiative reflects efforts to strike a balance between the interests of employers and employees, while ensuring stability in the labour market.

Al-Osaimi stressed that existing legal safeguards would remain in place, including requirements governing approvals and timelines, to prevent violations and protect all parties involved.

PAM director general made clear that labor complaints related to transfers outside the specified sectors will not be accepted, noting that the policy is both temporary and limited in scope.

Applications for transfers will be processed through the “Ashal/Companies” service. Procedures will be completed after obtaining approval from the original employers of workers in the sectors covered by the decision.

This decision complements a series of initiatives aimed at improving the business environment and developing the labor market, spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef.

It is worth noting that the ban on transferring workers from the five sectors mentioned above to other sectors has been in place for many years.