Kuwait has announced the official holiday arrangements for the Islamic New Year (1448 AH), with the final schedule depending on the sighting of the moon and completion of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.

According to the Cabinet’s statement, the decision accounts for the uncertainty over whether Dhul-Hijjah will last 29 or 30 days.

If Dhul-Hijjah ends after 29 days, the Hijri New Year holiday will be observed on Tuesday, 16 June. Work will be suspended at ministries, government agencies, public institutions and other state bodies, with official duties resuming on Wednesday, 17 June.

However, if Dhul-Hijjah reaches 30 days, the holiday will be observed on Wednesday, June 17, with Thursday, June 18, treated as a bridging rest day between the two holidays. In this case, government offices will reopen on Sunday, June 21.

The Cabinet stated that institution with special operational obligations will determine their own holiday schedules in coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring continuity of essential services and public interest.