Kuwait makes new announcement about grade 12 exams

The Ministry for Education of Kuwait has announced that the Grade 12 final examinations will start, depending on the official declaration of the Islamic New Year holiday, aiming to give students more time to prepare while ensuring the smooth running of the academic calendar.

The decision was made following a meeting chaired by the Minister of Education of Kuwait, Engineer Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai, during which officials reviewed examination preparations, field observations from schools, and feedback from students and parents regarding holiday-related scheduling changes.

The Ministry of Education of Kuwait said that if the Islamic New Year holiday falls on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, grade 12 examinations will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, as previously scheduled.

Under this plan, science stream students will complete their exams on 28 June 2026, while arts and religious education students will finish on 29 June 2026.

If the holiday is declared on Wednesday and Thursday, June 17 and 18, exams will be postponed till Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The order of subjects will remain unchanged, and Tuesday will continue to be observed as a break day. In that case, science students will complete their exams on 1 July 2026, while arts and religious education students will finish on 2 July 2026. Results are expected to be announced on 3 July 2026.

The Ministry of Education of Kuwait said updated examination schedules would be published through its official website and social media channels once the holiday dates are confirmed officially.

It also added that all technical and administrative arrangements related to marking, review, approval of grades, and result announcements have been prepared to ensure university admissions and scholarship procedures proceed on time.

The ministry said that the arrangements seek to balance academic requirements with organizational considerations while providing a stable and fair examination environment that supports students’ educational journey and future aspirations.