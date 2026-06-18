Kuwait marks new milestone for women in military

Kuwait has commissioned a new batch of female army officers from the first batch of university graduates appointed under an Amiri decree, in a move the Kuwaiti defence minister described as a significant addition to the armed forces.

The Minister of Defence of Kuwait, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said that the integration of women into the Armed Forces represents a qualitative addition to the military institution, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The minister conferred ranks on newly commissioned female officers from the first batch of university graduates after the issuance of an Amiri decree appointing them as officers in the Kuwaiti Army.

The minister congratulated the newly commissioned female officers, urging that the confidence given to them through the Amiri decree issued by the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kuwait , Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, carries significant national responsibility.

He also encouraged the officers to continue developing their academic and professional skills and to contribute to safeguarding Kuwait’s security and stability.

The commissioning ceremony began with the reading of the Amiri decree, followed by the administration of the legal oath by the female graduates.

The event was attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Khaled Al-Shuraiaan, Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and several senior military commanders.