Kuwait municipality announces legal action against litterers

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Municipality’s Public Relations Department announced the launch of nationwide cleaning campaigns across all governorates, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

In a press release, the municipality stated that field teams from public hygiene departments will carry out the campaigns through the end of April. The initiative aims to identify violations and take legal action against offenders.

Inspection teams are focusing on improving cleanliness standards in their respective areas, including the removal of waste and obstructions from roads.

The campaigns began in Hawally Governorate, where teams are reviewing public cleaning services throughout the area. Efforts include monitoring the performance of cleaning contractors and public hygiene companies, as well as overseeing street vendors.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Municipality has started removing traditional street and road name signs and replacing them with numerical designations as part of a government initiative to standardize naming conventions.

The move follows Cabinet Resolution No. 666, which mandates the renaming of main roads and streets. Implementation is now underway, according to an official statement.

Municipality Construction Department teams are also carrying out a ministerial decision issued last November, following approval by the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Abdul Latif Al-Mishari.

Under the decision, the names of 591 main and secondary streets will be replaced with numbers. Meanwhile, 66 streets will retain their current names, and three streets will be renamed.

The minister approved the Municipal Council’s recommendation during an extraordinary session, endorsing proposals submitted by the Committee for Studying Naming Requests for cities, suburbs, districts, streets, and squares.

The committee had recommended replacing the names of 591 streets with numbers, retaining 66 names, and renaming three streets after Arab cities and capitals.

The decision also includes amendments to Articles 4 and 5 of Municipal Council regulations issued on September 18, 2023, aligning them with Cabinet directives.