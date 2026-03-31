Kuwait oil tanker targeted near Dubai

KUWAIT: Authorities in Dubai confirmed that emergency teams have successfully contained an incident involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker in waters near Dubai, with no injuries or oil spill reported.

Dubai officials said that maritime response units were deployed to secure the area and ensure maritime safety after the vessel caught fire.

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The situation is now under control, and normal operations in nearby shipping lanes are being monitored and restored.

Earlier, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced that one of its giant crude oil tankers, Al-Salmi, was directly targeted in what it described as a ‘heinous Iranian aggression’ while anchored near Dubai port in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the official statement, the vessel was fully loaded at the time of the incident. The attack caused material damage to the ship’s hull and sparked a fire onboard, raising concerns over a potential oil spill in surrounding waters.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation also stated that all 24 crew members were safe, with no casualties reported. Emergency response teams continue to assess the extent of the damage to the vessel.