Kuwait cracks down on fitness clubs and nutrition stores

Authorities in Kuwait have intensified inspection campaigns targeting commercial establishments, uncovering a range of violations across fitness centres and retail businesses.

The Commercial Control and Consumer Protection Department of Kuwait has conducted field visits to fitness clubs, skincare and juice shops, as well as grocery stores in several areas.

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During the campaign, officials have issued two summonses to a fitness club and a dietary supplement store for failing to comply with regulations governing the sale and trade of energy drinks.

In a separate case, one fitness club was ordered to shut down after it was found to be operating without a valid licence.

The Ministry said inspection efforts would continue, stressing its commitment to ensuring businesses comply with established regulations.

It added that strict action would be taken against violators to safeguard consumers and uphold market standards.