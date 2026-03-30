No food shortage in Kuwait, authorities ensure round-the-clock monitoring

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has confirmed there is no food shortage in the country, and that all basic commodities are available in sufficient quantities in the markets.

In a statement, the ministry said it is conducting round-the-clock monitoring of markets and food supply chains to ensure stability and prevent any artificial shortages or price manipulation.

The ministry urged citizens and residents not to hoard food items, stressing that such actions are unnecessary as stocks are ample and replenished regularly.

It also called on traders and supermarket owners to maintain transparency in pricing and avoid any unjustified price hikes, warning that violators will face legal action.

The statement comes amid global concerns over supply chain disruptions and rising food prices in some regions due to various economic and geopolitical factors.

Authorities affirmed that Kuwait maintains strategic food reserves and has diversified import sources to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials like rice, sugar, oil, flour, dairy products, and meat.

The ministry further noted that it is coordinating with relevant government bodies, including the Kuwait Municipality and the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, to enhance oversight and support local production where possible.

Consumers have been advised to report any observed shortages or abnormal price increases through official channels for immediate investigation.