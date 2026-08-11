Kuwait proposes new regulations for schools  

The Ministry of Education in Kuwait is preparing new regulations covering dress, appearance, conduct and professional responsibilities in government schools.

The preliminary framework designed by the Ministry of Education of Kuwait has been circulated among education-sector employees for feedback before it is formally implemented.

The proposed rules would apply to teachers, administrators, service staff and students, setting detailed standards for clothing, appearance, behavior and disciplinary procedures.

Male employees would be required to wear traditional Kuwaiti national dress, including a dishdasha, ghutra and agal or a formal or semi-formal suit.

Female employees would be expected to wear modest formal or semi-formal clothing considered appropriate for the school environment.

Clothing must be clean, modest and non-conspicuous. Sportswear, short or revealing clothes, excessively tight garments and ripped clothing would be prohibited.

Employees with tattoos would be required to keep them covered.

Physical education teachers would be exempt from the sportswear restriction and could wear appropriate athletic clothing while carrying out their duties.

Service employees would have to wear clean and suitable uniforms throughout their shifts and follow occupational safety requirements, including using gloves, masks and other protective equipment where necessary.

Strict rules proposed for students

Students would be required to wear the approved school uniform without alterations. The uniform must be loose-fitting and not tight, revealing or excessively decorated.

The proposed regulations also introduce specific requirements for students’ hairstyles.

Hair must be neat and must not cover the eyes or neck or extend beyond the ears. Unusual hairstyles, haircuts, hair gel, dyes and colored highlights would be prohibited.

Students would also be expected to wear closed shoes in non-conspicuous colors without excessive decoration.

Chains, bracelets, large rings and other conspicuous or inappropriate accessories would not be allowed inside schools.

Uniform length would be standardized by grade. For elementary grades, the uniform would have to cover the knee when seated, while for middle and secondary students it would extend to mid-calf.

The framework also proposes that students at all grade levels wear a white cotton cap.

The rules would apply during official school hours as well as school activities, although school administrations could permit special clothing for particular events based on their nature and in accordance with the regulations.

Warnings and disciplinary measures

The proposed regulations would become part of schools’ internal systems and apply to both employees and students. School administrations would be authorized to issue warnings and take administrative action when rules are breached.

For employees, violations would include missing classes, failing to follow academic support plans, skipping school meetings without an acceptable excuse, failing to follow approved curricula, poor cooperation with colleagues, creating workplace disputes, arriving late to classes, and failing to comply with administrative instructions.

The proposed disciplinary process would begin with a verbal warning documented in writing. Repeated violations could result in a written warning and referral to a stage supervisor for further action, including salary deductions where applicable.

More serious offences would include insulting or belittling colleagues, spreading false information about a school, refusing administrative instructions, abusing staff through social media, and disclosing confidential work information.

Leaving the workplace without permission, manipulating working hours or assignments and improperly calculating students’ grades would also be considered serious violations.

Repeated or serious breaches could be referred to the competent legal authorities within the ministry.

Zero tolerance for serious violations

The framework proposes tougher measures for serious misconduct.

These offences would include physical assault or threats, harassment of students, discrimination, defamation, abuse of administrative authority, favoritism and deliberately causing harm to students or employees.

Other serious violations would include imposing disciplinary penalties without an investigation, examination fraud and manipulating student grades.

Cases involving serious misconduct would require a written statement, an incident report and witness testimony before being referred to the stage supervisor and the ministry’s competent legal authorities.

Rules on school admissions

The proposed framework also sets detailed controls for the admission of non-Kuwaiti students to government schools.

Exempted categories would include children of Kuwaiti mothers, GCC citizens, diplomats, non-Kuwaiti martyrs and employees of certain educational, academic and military institutions, in accordance with existing ministerial decisions.

The regulations would also establish age requirements for students entering or re-enrolling in government schools in Kuwait from Grade 1 through Grade 12, including procedures for exceptions involving students transferring from kindergartens, home education or private schools.

Exam cheating to face formal procedures

An appendix to the framework sets out violations related to examination cheating and attempts to undermine academic integrity.

These would include cheating or attempting to cheat, helping another student cheat, possessing materials or devices intended for cheating, handing answer sheets or cheating materials to another student, using a false name, and removing an answer sheet or part of it from the examination hall.

Students who refuse to follow examination committee instructions could also face disciplinary action.

When a violation is detected, supervisors would prepare a formal report signed by observers and the head of the examination committee.

The student’s statement would be recorded in writing. Any refusal to sign the statement would also be documented before the appropriate disciplinary decision is made.

Teachers’ workload capped at 18 periods

The framework also proposes a quota system for teachers and heads of departments, covering the number of classes and performance rates at different educational levels.

The aim is to ensure a fair distribution of teaching workloads based on specialization and school requirements. Performance standards would be reviewed when study plans for scientific subjects are modified

Under the proposed framework, a teacher’s workload would not exceed 18 class periods per week, with the Ministry of Education, Kuwait saying the limit is intended to maintain teaching quality and stability in the educational process.

The proposed regulations are currently being reviewed and are intended to establish clearer standards for professional conduct, student discipline, academic integrity and the distribution of responsibilities across Kuwait’s schools.