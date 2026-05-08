Kuwait is accelerating efforts to modernise its public transport system as authorities seek to reduce persistent traffic congestion and improve commuting services nationwide.

Senior officials from the Interior Ministry of Kuwait and representatives of major transport companies held discussions this week on proposed reforms designed to reshape the country’s transport infrastructure and improve mobility on key road networks.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Abdullah Al-Wuhaib, Undersecretary at the Interior Ministry, and focused on strengthening coordination between government departments and transport operators while reviewing plans to enhance existing services and facilities.

Participants examined proposals aimed at improving bus services, route management, passenger safety and service quality as part of Kuwait’s broader urban development plans. Authorities are also looking to encourage wider use of public transport to help ease pressure on overcrowded roads.

During the talks, Al-Wuhaib highlighted the need for closer cooperation between transport companies and public authorities, stressing the importance of adopting modern systems and international best practices to improve traffic flow and public safety.

The latest discussions form part of Kuwait’s wider drive to modernise national infrastructure, with proposals under consideration for metro networks, railway links, marine transport services and smart mobility solutions.