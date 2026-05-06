Kuwait recalls THESE products over toxic metal risk

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait has announced the recall of several consumer products from the market after tests indicated that printed materials on the items may contain elevated levels of lead and cadmium.

The Ministry of Kuwait said the affected products have been withdrawn from the market and urged consumers to stop using them immediately.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait said the affected products had been withdrawn from the market, and consumers have also been urged to stop using the items immediately.

The recalled product codes include 3057450, 3060031, 3052986, 221935030535503, and 3992603.

Authorities advised customers who had purchased the products to contact Alda Trading Company to arrange returns and obtain refunds.

Consumers may also return the items at any Flying Tiger store across Kuwait.

For inquiries, consumers can contact Alda Trading Company at +965 2220 1924 or +965 2220 1967.