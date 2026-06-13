Kuwait reminds employers to utilize visa transfers

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) of Kuwait has reminded employers and workers to avail the temporary labour transfer grace period that allows employees in certain restricted sectors to move to other sectors under specific situations.

The measure, which came into effect on May 1, 2026, and will remain valid till June 30, 2026.

According to the Public Authority for Manpower of Kuwait, the decision was made aiming at regulating the labour market, responding to changing economic needs, and providing greater flexibility while maintaining stable employment relations.

Under the temporary arrangement, workers in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), industrial, agricultural, livestock, and fishing sectors in Kuwait are permitted to transfer to jobs outside these categories during the specified period.

The Public Authority for Manpower of Kuwait added that the initiative reflects the government’s efforts to improve labour market efficiency and streamline employment procedures while balancing the interests of both employers and workers.

The authority stressed that all transfer requests require the approval of the original employer and that the decision is a temporary exception rather than a permanent change in labour policy.

Applications must be submitted through the Ashal Portal, where employers can file transfer requests for workers under their sponsorship. All applications will undergo verification and approval procedures before being implemented.

Officials said the resolution is intended to support operational flexibility, ensure the smooth functioning of the labour market, and safeguard contractual rights within a clearly defined timeframe.