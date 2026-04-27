Kuwait renames streets with numbers

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Municipality has begun removing street and road name signs and replacing them with numbers, as part of a government-led initiative to standardize naming conventions.

The move follows Cabinet Resolution No. 666, which calls for the renaming of main roads and streets. Implementation is now underway on the ground, the municipality said in a statement.

Teams from Kuwait Municipality’s Construction Department are executing the ministerial decision issued last November, following approval by the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Abdul Latif Al-Mishari.

Under the decision, the names of 591 main and secondary streets and roads will be removed and replaced with numerical designations. At the same time, 66 streets and roads will retain their existing names, while the names of three streets will be modified.

The minister approved the Municipal Council’s recommendation during an extraordinary session, in which the council endorsed proposals submitted by the Committee for Studying Naming Requests for cities, suburbs, districts, streets, and squares.

The committee had recommended replacing the names of 591 streets with numbers, retaining 66 existing names, and renaming three streets after Arab cities and capitals.

The decision also includes amendments to Articles 4 and 5 of Municipal Council regulations issued on September 18, 2023, bringing them in line with Cabinet directives.

Under the revised rules, cities, suburbs, and districts may not be named after individuals, except those who have served as Amir or Crown Prince of Kuwait.

It also allows streets, roads, and squares to be named after Kuwaiti rulers, as well as kings, sultans, heads of state of friendly nations, historical figures, and certain members of the ruling family. Naming after countries, cities, and capitals is also permitted based on the principle of reciprocity.

The changes are part of a broader effort to improve urban organization and unify naming systems across the country.