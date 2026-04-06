Kuwait reports six Injuries after projectile debris falls  

KUWAIT: Health officials in Kuwait say several people have been treated for minor injuries after projectiles and shrapnel reportedly fell in a residential area in northern Kuwait.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health of Kuwait, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, the ministry’s central operations room had received reports early Monday morning of projectiles and shrapnel falling in a residential area.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Sanad said Emergency teams and ambulance units were dispatched immediately, operating at what officials described as the highest level of readiness.

According to the health ministry of Kuwait, two women were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation. A third injured person was taken to Al-Jahra Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

He added that emergency departments also received several individuals who arrived at Al-Jahra Hospital Kuwait, independently, bringing the total number of cases treated to six.

The injuries reported ranged from superficial lacerations to the head and limbs, temporary hearing loss caused by loud explosions, and minor trauma from falls due to the blast impact.

Dr Al-Sanad said all patients were in stable condition and had received appropriate care, with no serious complications recorded.

He noted that field response teams of Kuwait conducted a thorough survey of the affected area immediately after initial medical interventions to ensure that no additional injuries went unreported, as part of the ministry’s ongoing health emergency response measures.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the full readiness of Kuwait’s health system to handle all types of emergencies through a continuous 24-hour operational framework.

He urged citizens and residents to follow official guidelines and adhere to instructions issued by the competent authorities to safeguard public safety.