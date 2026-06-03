Kuwait resumes airline operations at international airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait has announced the successful resumption of operations for Arab and international airlines through Terminal 1 (11) at Kuwait International Airport as part of a phased reopening plan.

In a statement, the DGCA of Kuwait said flight operations resumed smoothly under the approved operational framework, with no significant disruptions reported.

It attributed the success to high levels of preparedness and continuous coordination among all entities operating at the Kuwait airport.

The DGCA said the smooth implementation reflected effective cooperation between various airport agencies and service partners, noting that their professional commitment and operational efficiency helped ensure seamless procedures and uninterrupted passenger services.

The authority also thanked airport staff and partner organisations for their role in the transition, describing the development as an example of strong coordination across Kuwait’s aviation sector.

The DGCA said it expects the number of airlines and flights operating through Terminal 1 to gradually increase in the coming weeks, in line with approved operational plans, ultimately leading to full terminal operations.

It added that this expansion is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the overall travel experience at Kuwait International Airport.