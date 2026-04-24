KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has announced the resumption of weddings, parties, and theatrical performances on Friday, following what it described as an improvement in the country’s security situation.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has said the decision was made after reviewing and assessing current conditions, and comes after an earlier order, Statement No. (11) which had temporarily banned such events.

The ministry noted that the move aims to strike a balance between the return of social activities and the need to safeguard public safety.

It also stressed that authorities will continue to closely monitor developments around the clock and take all necessary measures to security and stability.

The public was urged to cooperate and adhere to guidelines that help ensure the highest levels of safety.