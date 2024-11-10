Kuwait revises property ownership rules for non-citizens

Kuwait has introduced stricter regulations for non-citizens looking to purchase property within the country. This move is part of a broader effort to control the real estate market and prioritise housing for Kuwaiti nationals.

The regulations vary from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens to other nationalities. Citizens from GCC countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman now have the same property ownership rights as Kuwaiti citizens.

Meanwhile, non-GCC nationals can buy property in Kuwait if they fulfil specific requirements including a minimum of ten years of residency in Kuwait, a clean legal record, proof of financial stability and an approved application from the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers.

Additionally, non-GCC Arab nationals can only buy one property in Kuwait, limited to 1,000 square meters in size.

Special Cases

The new rules also cover unique situations like inheritance and changes in citizenship. For instance; non-GCC heirs who inherit property in Kuwait must sell it within a year unless they get special permission.

Likewise, Kuwaiti women who lose their citizenship but take up GCC nationality can keep their property. However, if they take on a non-GCC nationality, they may have to sell their property.

Kuwait Ministry of Justice now requires notaries to digitally verify the citizenship status of buyers, especially for those whose Kuwaiti citizenship has been revoked. This comes after Kuwait withdrew citizenship from 489 individuals.

Overall, these updated rules aim to ensure economic stability while providing clear guidelines for property ownership among non-citizens.