Kuwait has issued two new decisions ordering the revocation of citizenship from a total of 172 individuals. The decisions were published in the official gazette as part of ongoing measures taken by the authorities.

The move comes within the framework of a broader government campaign aimed at reviewing and verifying citizenship records to ensure they comply with the country’s nationality laws.

According to the published details, the revocations were carried out under legal provisions that allow authorities to withdraw nationality in specific cases. These typically include situations where citizenship was obtained through fraudulent means, false statements, or violations of legal requirements.

The decisions may also extend to individuals who acquired citizenship as dependents of those whose nationality has now been revoked.

Kuwaiti authorities have been intensifying efforts in recent months to reassess citizenship files, with the goal of identifying irregularities and correcting records where necessary.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a new ministerial resolution strengthening compliance requirements for businesses to disclose their beneficial owners, introducing stricter penalties for violations and tying licensing directly to adherence.

Under Ministerial Resolution No. (37) of 2026, which amends provisions of Resolution No. (4) of 2023, companies will no longer be granted or able to renew licenses unless they fully comply with beneficial ownership disclosure requirements.