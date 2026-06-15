Kuwait revokes citizenship of 2,193 in new decrees

Kuwait’s official gazette Kuwait Alyawm has published three new decrees revoking citizenship from 2,182 individuals, with the measures also extending to dependents who acquired nationality through them. A separate decree revoked citizenship from 11 more people, bringing the total to 2,193 in the latest round.

Breakdown of the Latest Decrees

According to Times Kuwait and Arab Times, the decrees — Nos. 22, 23, and 24 of 2026 — were issued as part of ongoing nationality reviews:

Decree No. 22: Withdrawal of citizenship from 2 individuals

Decree No. 23: Affects 1,104 people

Decree No. 24: Targets 1,076 individuals

In all cases, revocation also applies to dependents who obtained Kuwaiti nationality through the primary beneficiaries.

Why Kuwait Is Revoking Citizenship

The withdrawals are part of amendments to Kuwait’s 1959 Nationality Law under Amiri Decree No. 15, published in Al-Kuwait Al-Youm in April 2026. Key provisions include:

Dual Nationality Ban: Newly naturalized citizens must renounce any other citizenship within 3 months. Kuwait does not permit dual nationality.

Fraud and False Information: Citizenship can be withdrawn if obtained through fraud, false statements, or inaccurate documentation under Article 21 bis A.

Security & Public Order: Revocation may follow certain criminal convictions, especially related to national security, or actions deemed harmful to public order or national interests.

Marriage Naturalization Ended: The campaign abolishes naturalization by marriage, which only applied to women, and revokes citizenship granted to wives since 1987. Official data shows 38,505 women were naturalized by marriage from 1993 to 2020.

Broader Context: 71,000+ Affected Since 2024

Since March 2024, Kuwait has revoked citizenship from over 71,059 people by April 2026, not including wives and descendants who also lose nationality. Analysts estimate up to 20% of all citizens could be affected. High-profile individuals stripped of nationality include pop singer Nawal The Kuwaiti and actor Dawood Hussain.

The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation makes recommendations to the Minister of Interior. Recent actions include:

April 25, 2026: 6 decrees revoked citizenship from 1,266 people, including a former National Assembly member.

May 7, 2026: 5 decrees and 2 Cabinet decisions revoked nationality from 316 individuals.

April 19, 2026: 172 people lost citizenship under Articles 10 and 11 for marrying foreigners or acquiring another nationality.

Human Rights Concerns

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have criticized the practice. HRW called on Kuwait to “stop targeting opponents through revoking their citizenship and to reinstate withdrawn nationalities,” noting at least three cases appeared politically motivated.

“The right to nationality is a very basic human right, and failure to respect and ensure it can wreak havoc on people’s lives,” said Amnesty’s Mansoureh Mills. Many naturalized citizens, including businesswoman Amal who held Kuwaiti nationality for nearly two decades, say they became “stateless overnight”.

What Happens to Dependents

Family members of those stripped of citizenship may also lose Kuwaiti passports. Children of naturalized citizens are now considered naturalized, not by origin, and may choose citizenship in adulthood. A limited window for appeals remains.