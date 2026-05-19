Kuwait rolls out new service for work permit renewal

The Public Authority for Manpower of Kuwait has introduced a new digital service that allows partners in Kuwait to renew their work permits online via the “Ashal Services” portal.

The Manpower Authority of Kuwait has said that the new feature enables workers classified as partners to complete the renewal process independently, without intermediaries or lengthy administrative procedures.

According to the authority, the service has been designed to enhance efficiency and save time by providing a secure, fast, and user-friendly digital interface.

The move forms part of broader efforts of Kuwait to expand e-government services and improve access to public services online.

According to the authority, the update is expected to streamline labour-related procedures, reduce waiting times and provide users with greater flexibility in managing work permit renewals through the official portal. http://labour.manpower.gov.kw.