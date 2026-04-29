Kuwait seals unlicensed home kitchen over unhygienic food

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti authorities have shut down a private residence in Hawally Governorate that was being illegally used as a kitchen to prepare and sell food.

The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, carried out the operation in the presence of the Deputy Director General for Inspection and Control Affairs. The kitchen was sealed after inspectors found it operating without a valid health license.

Authorities also reported serious violations of health and hygiene standards, raising concerns about food safety.

Officials confirmed that legal action has been initiated against those responsible, stressing that such violations pose a direct risk to public health.

PAFN reiterated its commitment to intensifying inspection campaigns and warned that strict penalties will be imposed on anyone operating outside regulatory frameworks.

Earlier, Kuwait Municipality’s Public Relations Department announced the launch of nationwide cleaning campaigns across all governorates, according to Al-Seyassah daily.

In a press release, the municipality said that field teams from public hygiene departments will carry out the campaigns through the end of April. The initiative aims to identify violations and take legal action against offenders.

Inspection teams are focusing on improving cleanliness standards in their respective areas, including the removal of waste and obstructions from roads.

The campaigns began in Hawally Governorate, where teams are reviewing public cleaning services across the area. Efforts include monitoring the performance of cleaning contractors and public hygiene companies, as well as overseeing street vendors.