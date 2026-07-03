Kuwait sets deadline for public housing applications

Kuwait has introduced a new rule requiring applicants for government-owned rental housing to update their personal information within 90 days of being notified by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).

The Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, in Kuwait, Eng. Abdul Latif Al-Mishari has issued a ministerial decree to amend certain provisions of the Housing Welfare Regulations.

The decree adds a new provision, known as Article ‘96-bis’, to the regulations governing government-owned rental housing.

The amendment follows a proposal by the Women’s Housing Committee, based on a review of the circumstances of beneficiaries of government- owned rental housing.

The decree stresses the importance of updating beneficiary data to ensure housing services are provided to those truly entitled to them and to promote fairness and transparency.

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) explained that under the new rules, applicants must update their documents and personal data within 90 days of receiving a notification.

PAHW also cautioned that if applicants fail to do so, the PAHW may cancel the application and remove it from its records without issuing any further notice or warning.