Kuwait shares important update for vehicle owners

Kuwait authorities have temporarily suspended the licences of several private companies authorised to carry out vehicle technical inspections, directing motorists to use government-run testing centres instead.

The Traffic and Operations Sector, through the General Traffic Department, said the measure was implemented under Article 11 of Ministerial Resolution No. 2753/2024.

According to Kuwait officials, the suspension will remain effective until the companies concerned meet all regulatory requirements and conditions set by the authorities.

Vehicle owners have been urged to complete inspection procedures at official centres operated by the General Traffic Department across all governorates.

Authorities said the step forms part of wider efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance and uphold safety and quality standards within Kuwait’s vehicle inspection system.

Kuwait is a country in West Asia. With a coastline of approximately 500 km (311 mi), it is situated at the head of the Persian Gulf in the northeastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, bordering Iraq to the north and Saudi Arabia to the south.

Kuwait is geographically the closest Gulf country to mainland Iran (separated only by a small Iraqi coastline).

The country is a small city-state; most of the population reside in the urban agglomeration of Kuwait City, the capital and largest city.

As of 2024, Kuwait has a population of 4.82 million, of which 1.53 million are Kuwaiti citizens while the remaining 3.29 million are foreign nationals from over 100 countries. In 2024, Kuwait had the world’s seventh largest number of foreign nationals as a percentage of the population, where its citizens make up fewer than 30% of the overall population.