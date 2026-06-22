Kuwait Shifts Driving Tests to Morning Hours

KUWAIT CITY: Assistant Director of the Traffic Awareness Unit at the General Traffic Department, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bu Hassan announced that “all those with appointments for evening driving tests can now visit the testing centers on the specified day from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm to complete their procedures without obstacles.”

In a statement to Kuwait TV, Bu Hassan explained that work in driving education departments in various governorates is currently limited to the morning period.

He added that those unable to attend or who missed their appointments can easily reschedule the driving test date through the ‘Sahel’ application.

He said the Ministry of Interior sends notifications and alerts to those with evening appointments, informing them about the need to visit the centers in the morning.

He called on the applicants to follow the notifications issued through the official applications and confirm the dates before heading to the testing centers to facilitate procedures and save time and effort.