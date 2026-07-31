Kuwait strengthens labor protection

Kuwait is taking significant steps to strengthen the protection of workers’ rights by introducing legal reforms and expanding digital services aimed at creating a fair, transparent, and secure labor environment.

The initiative reflects the country’s broader commitment to sustainable development and improved labor standards for both citizens and expatriate workers.

The latest developments were highlighted during a meeting organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its Human Rights Affairs Department.

Representatives from the Public Authority for Manpower, the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the General Federation of Kuwait Trade Unions participated in discussions focused on enhancing cooperation among key institutions responsible for labor and human rights.

The meeting also reviewed the outcomes of the 113th International Labour Conference held in Geneva, where delegates from governments, employers, and workers around the world discussed global labor challenges and best practices. Kuwait reaffirmed its dedication to aligning national labor policies with internationally recognized standards.

Officials emphasized the importance of improving workplace conditions through stronger legal protections, digital transformation of labor services, and closer collaboration between government agencies and private sector stakeholders.

These efforts are intended to increase transparency, simplify employment procedures, and ensure workers have better access to their rights and support services.

The General Federation of Kuwait Trade Unions was also recognized for its continued contribution to workforce development through vocational training and educational programs. Such initiatives help improve workers’ skills while promoting awareness of labor rights and responsibilities.

As Kuwait continues to modernize its labor sector, these reforms are expected to strengthen confidence among employers and employees alike, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional leader in promoting fair employment practices and protecting the rights of its diverse workforce.