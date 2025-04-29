web analytics
Kuwait tightens regulations to modernize business correspondence

Oil-rich Kuwait is planning to enforce a new regulation requiring all businesses to establish an official email address for communication with government departments, as part of efforts to enhance efficiency and reduce paperwork, according to local media reports.

Citing Arabic-language daily Al-Rai, the report stated that companies failing to comply with the rule will face suspension of operations and will not be permitted to renew their commercial licences in Kuwait.

“The ministry is preparing to compel companies, institutions, and all commercial licence holders to set up an official email address for receiving notifications and correspondence from the ministry and other official entities,” the report noted.

The move is part of broader reforms introduced in the last two years aimed at improving Kuwait’s investment environment.

Other measures include streamlining the process for foreign firms to establish branches in the country.

To qualify for business in Kuwait, foreign companies must demonstrate a minimum profit of KD 3 million (approximately $10 million) over the past three years and must meet a required quota for employing local workers.

Despite ongoing efforts to nationalise the workforce, Kuwait’s private sector continues to be largely dominated by expatriates.

