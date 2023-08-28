Kuwait to announce revised family visa regulations: report

Official sources have disclosed that Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior is set to introduce revised family visa regulations by the end of this year.

Family visas have been suspended for over a year ago, as part of ministerial directives to assess the issuance procedures and implement new mechanisms that prevent visitors from overstaying their permits to visa overstays.

According to the sources, the anticipated new family visa guidelines are expected to be made public in December.

Sources revealed that the new procedure is in its last stages and will be submitted to Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled in the near future.

The sources further added that the a special card will be granted to the visitor and mandating the visitor gets health insurance, whether they are a son, daughter, or parent of a child older than 16 years old or a parent and their child.

Sources maintained that the visas will not be issued for siblings of residents, and the health insurance fee may go up to 500 Kuwaiti Dinar (KD), with a maximum visit duration of one month.

“Visa issuance fees could see an increase of up to 100 percent compared to previous rates,” sources added.

Additionally, the new conditions require the applicant to provide an undertaking that the visitor will depart the country immediately upon the conclusion of their visit.

Failure to comply will render the resident who sponsored the visa legally responsible and liable to face financial and administrative penalties, possibly including a permanent ban on issuing visit visas, sources stated.