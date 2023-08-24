Kuwait to introduce new travel rules for expats

Kuwait is set to introduce more travel restrictions for expats and insist more bills are paid in full before they can leave the country.

Under new plans, expats in the country could be required to pay electricity and water bills before being allowed to travel internationally, according to a report in Al Rai.

Last week it was reported that Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior introduced new rules requiring expats in the country to settle traffic fines and violations before they could exit for any reason.

The ministry called on expats to comply with the rules in order to maintain security and public order.

وكيل وزارة الداخلية الفريق أنور البرجس يعقد اجتماعاً تنسيقياً مع وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة عقد وكيل وزارة الداخلية الفريق أنور عبداللطيف البرجس اليوم الاثنين الموافق 21/8/2023 اجتماعاً تنسيقياً مع وكيل وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة المهندسة مها العسوسي،… pic.twitter.com/sdcgpliU8a — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) August 21, 2023

Citing unnamed sources, the media reported that Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah has tasked ministries to cooperate to ensure expats settle debts before exiting the country for any reason.

The new measures will be introduced from September onwards, meaning expats will need to pay debts held in their name owed to electricity and water companies.

The update comes as Kuwait looks to collect large sums in unpaid bills.