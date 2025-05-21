Kuwait to observe Eid-ul-Adha on June 6

KUWAIT: Kuwait will observe Eid-ul-Adha on June 6, Friday, as announced by the Al Ojairi Scientific Centre, the dedicated astronomical and scientific knowledge centre of the country, reported by Arab Times Online.

The Al Ojairi Scientific Centre in Kuwait has revealed that the Dhul Hijjah crescent will be astronomically visible on May 28, with the Day of Arafah occurring on June 5, 2025

In a statement, the centre clarified that the Dhul Hijjah crescent will emerge following the conjunction at dawn on May 27, the 29th of Dhul Qidah, and will be observable that evening.

According to the Al Ojairi Scientific Centre, the Dhul Hijjah crescent will be visible in Kuwait’s sky for 43 minutes after sunset and can be distinctly seen on May 28. The centre added that the moon will also be observable in Arab and Islamic capitals for 40 to 58 minutes.

On April 29, the cabinet of Kuwait announced that all state agencies and public institutions would be closed from June 5 to 9 as national holidays to observe Eid-ul-Adha.

The government employees are expected to return to their jobs on June 10. The cabinet, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah; however, clarified that “non-standard” operations may establish their own holiday schedules.