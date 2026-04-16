The Civil Service Commission of Kuwait has unveiled a major five-year plan to replace thousands of expatriate teachers with national staff as part of a broader effort to align public sector employment with domestic workforce priorities.

According to informed sources, under the plan, the Ministry of Education has been instructed to terminate the services of non-Kuwaiti teachers in eight subject areas where a surplus has been identified.

These include Islamic education, physical education, French, home economics, art education, kindergarten, psychology and social studies.

The policy is set to take effect after the 2026–2027 academic year and will be implemented in phase manner.

Sources said a total of 3,795 are expected to be terminated under the policy, including 3,757 female teachers and 38 male teachers.

Under the plan, 766 teachers will be released annually over the first four years, followed by 731 in the final year, reducing the number of expatriate teachers in these specialisations to zero.

The Civil Service Commission of Kuwait has reportedly based its decision on data indicating a surplus of teachers in these subjects, part of which is currently filled by expatriate staff.

Authorities said the move is intended to align educational staffing with local labor market needs and expand employment opportunities for Kuwaiti graduates.

The restructuring follows a previous request from the Ministry of Education of Kuwait to halt new nominations in certain education specializations from Kuwait University and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, except for students already enrolled or nearing graduation.

The breakdown of teachers included in the plan shows physical education as the largest category with 1,744 teachers, followed by

Islamic studies 1,083

Kindergarten 285

Social Studies 216

French language 204

Art education 148

Economics 91

Psychology 24

Officials said the plan is part of broader efforts to regulate the education workforce and ensure long-term alignment with national workforce policies.